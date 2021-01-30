Seventeen Idaho pedestrians died in automobile accidents per year during the last decade, compared with 10 per year the decade prior. Pedestrian deaths have been on the rise nationwide as well, according to AAA.

It’s difficult to know how much of the increase in pedestrian deaths is due to Idaho’s population increase. But there are some simple ways to stay safer out on the roads, either as a driver or a walker.

Twin Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Howe said eliminating distractions is critical for road safety. Pedestrians need to be as alert as drivers, too.

“A lot of times it’s as much, or more, the pedestrian’s fault as it is the driver’s issue,” Howe said.

Howe has seen recurring themes for vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents. For example, people often will cross a street in the middle of a block, instead of at a crosswalk, he said. That’s especially risky when they’re crossing multi-lane roads.

“I think that multi-lane roads are one of our worst areas,” Howe said, “because a pedestrian may think it’s safe to go because I’ve got one driver who stops.”

Illegally tinted windows also endanger pedestrians, especially at night.

“(Drivers’) vision and the contrast is not as good at night,” Howe said. “A pedestrian isn’t safe if a driver cannot see him.”

Pedestrians should always make eye contact with the driver before crossing, Howe said. And wearing bright clothing at night is good, too. Howe also noted that it’s important for pedestrians to avoid distractions, the same way drivers should.

“There’s a lot of people where, as they’re walking, they’re just looking down (often at their phones),” Howe said. “Even (using) headphones, you think about listening to your music and you don’t see a car coming.”

