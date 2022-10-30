The Jae Foundation brings mental health awareness to the forefront

Jason Vickrey, founder of the Jae Foundation, lost his friend Jae Bing to suicide in 2016. While it took some time, Vickrey knew he needed something good to come from the loss.

Over the years an idea began to form and the result has become in the form of the Jae Foundation. According to the website, "the Foundation was created with the idea that if Jae’s friend Jason had just slowed down and bought his buddy Jae a pair of Cowboy Boots (something Jae loved dearly) and had a real conversation about how he was doing, things could have been different."