The Jae Foundation brings mental health awareness to the forefront

It's boot-check time! 

Jason Vickrey, founder of the Jae Foundation, lost his friend Jae Bing to suicide in 2016. While it took some time, Vickrey knew he needed something good to come from the loss. 

Over the years an idea began to form and the result has become in the form of the Jae Foundation. According to the website, "the Foundation was created with the idea that if Jae’s friend Jason had just slowed down and bought his buddy Jae a pair of Cowboy Boots (something Jae loved dearly) and had a real conversation about how he was doing, things could have been different."

The foundation's goal is to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention along with providing healing for those that have lost loved ones.

Need help?

Call or text 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline. 

Find out more information on the Jae Foundation at https://jaefoundation.com/

