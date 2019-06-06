You are the owner of this article.
Bowen Braves It

The inside scoop: Taste testing behind bars

From the On the inside: Inmate menus in county jails are a hot topic series
Gooding County Jail food

Times-News Reporter Bowen West samples the food May 29 at the Gooding County Jail in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Bowen West rarely says no.

For better or worse he rarely turns down a chance to try something new. In college he had a series called "Bowen Through the Motion," where he would try something new and write about the experience. That evolved into "Bowen Braves It."

Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang had a brilliant idea to continue West's quest to step out of his comfort zone — make him try food served in jails. The prospect excited him and perplexed him. As always, he accepted.

If West was in any sort of prison or jail setting, he would be eaten alive. He is timid, weak and possesses terrible instincts for survival. The chance for him to sample jail food was the most daring option he could elect for the story, while still staying alive.

All jokes aside, this package serves as a window into life in jail. It also serves to outline the tiny privileges that people lose when incarcerated and what people on the outside might take for granted.

Breaking News