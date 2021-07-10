The importance of pollinators

TWIN FALLS — Including plants and habitats that support pollinators in a garden is prudent — because without them the world would have far less food and other natural resources.
“Without our pollinators, we’d have a real food problem,” LaMar Orton, owner of Orton Botanical Garden, said.
According to the Pollinator Partnership, which is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting the health of pollinators through conservation education and research, pollinators are critical to food production and the ecosystem.
Pollinators include beetles, butterflies, bees, bats, birds and other small animals that travel from plant to plant carrying pollen on their bodies that transfer genetic material critical to the reproductive system of most flowering plants.
Between 75 and 95 percent of flowering plants on the planet need help with pollination, according to the group’s website.
Pollinator populations are changing and many are in decline due to loss of feeding and nesting habitats, misuse of chemicals, pollution, disease and the changing climate, it said.
Jason Thomas, extension educator for the University of Idaho Extension Office, who is also known as “The Insect Hunter” on his YouTube channel, said the studies that he’s read indicate the numbers of pollinators are going down.
People can do their part by building an insect hotel in their yards made out of twigs, branches and other natural materials for pollinators to nest in during the winter.
“It will invite them into your yard,” Thomas said.
Gardeners can also plant a wide variety of plants in their garden that bloom during different times, he said.
People should also realize that some insects, like wasps, may be annoying but they are good caterpillar hunters and are beneficial.
Thomas said when farmers plant 500 acres of only corn, they attract only the insects that like to eat corn — and no insects that may prey on those corn eaters.
In a forest, Thomas said, there is diversity and diversity means balance.
Farmers can help by adding native plants that attract pollinators to portions of their fields or include them at pivot corners.
“If you build it, they will come and help you get bigger and better crops too,” the Pollinator Partnership said.