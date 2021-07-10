The importance of pollinators

TWIN FALLS — Including plants and habitats that support pollinators in a garden is prudent — because without them the world would have far less food and other natural resources.

“Without our pollinators, we’d have a real food problem,” LaMar Orton, owner of Orton Botanical Garden, said.

According to the Pollinator Partnership, which is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting the health of pollinators through conservation education and research, pollinators are critical to food production and the ecosystem.

Pollinators include beetles, butterflies, bees, bats, birds and other small animals that travel from plant to plant carrying pollen on their bodies that transfer genetic material critical to the reproductive system of most flowering plants.

Between 75 and 95 percent of flowering plants on the planet need help with pollination, according to the group’s website.

Pollinator populations are changing and many are in decline due to loss of feeding and nesting habitats, misuse of chemicals, pollution, disease and the changing climate, it said.