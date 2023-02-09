To those new to Idaho, or to those who may be visiting, the small rural towns that are scattered throughout the state may seem insignificant. These unassuming towns that are nestled up against majestic and massive amounts of public land may seem like just a pit stop on the way to an airport or an inconsequential layover. But what Idaho natives can tell you is that these small towns are the lifeblood of one of Idaho’s biggest revenue streams, outdoor recreation, and they are home to those who best steward, promote and maintain that commodity, Idaho’s licensed outfitters. Idaho’s outfitters play a key role throughout the entire state but there may not be a hub for outdoor recreation anywhere else quite like the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA). The SNRA is a unique place made up of wildernesses, national forest, state and private land. It is one of Idaho’s best and most popular outdoor playgrounds.

Imagine a world where all of the visitors to the backcountry of the Sawtooth, Boulder and White Cloud Mountains voluntarily used a qualified and licensed guide or outfitter. It would be a world where campsites were left clean, low-impact camping techniques were the norm, where respect for your fellow travelers was the rule, and where rescue in emergency situations was swift and efficient.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) within the SNRA has been tasked with the difficult job of protecting Idaho’s public lands and enhancing the outdoor recreation opportunities in the area. What better partner than the outfitting community since they share the same goal? A recently proposed Outfitter and Guide Management Plan that was released to the public attempted to set guidelines and objectives for the future of outfitting and guiding within the SNRA. The final draft was released on January 5th, 2023, after two initial drafts and two separate comment periods. Pieces of the plan seemed to address the importance of outfitted use on public lands as the popularity of the area increases, but a majority of the plan seemed to have missed the mark. Increased regulations and capping of outfitted services are being proposed while ignoring the glaring issues of lack of education and enforcement from the USFS for all users. It seems that when faced with the extremely difficult task of protecting AND enhancing the recreation opportunities (as they are mandated by law to do), the SNRA leadership has skipped the important steps of data collection, monitored overall use, and determined user impact and decided to first restrict the one user group, licensed outfitters – a group that might be in the best position to aid and partner with them.

Outfitters not only bring revenue into the small and rural communities of Idaho by promoting recreation opportunities, they are also stewards of the public lands on which they operate as well as educators to the public on responsible recreation ethics and guidelines. The public-private partnership between outfitters and land managers should be formally enhanced.

Outfitters that were actively involved in providing feedback for the prior drafts of the management plan have the opportunity to file a formal objection. The Sawtooth Conservation and Recreation Alliance (SCRA) is urgently calling on the USFS to work with local outfitters and guides that object to the final draft, not against them, to better promote, protect, enhance and steward one of Idaho’s greatest commodities: outdoor recreation. Tomorrow or the next fiscal year may be too late. Let’s come together now, not later.