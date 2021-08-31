‘The hospitals are full’: Idaho adds over 1,200 cases as health care system falters

BOISE — Idaho added more than 1,200 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths on Tuesday, as major Treasure Valley health care providers begin shutting down clinics early and pausing elective surgeries in an attempt to weather a wave of COVID-19 patients.

Primary Health Medical Group, which has 21 clinics in the Treasure Valley, has so many residents visiting its clinics with COVID-19 symptoms that its clinics will begin closing an hour early, at 7 p.m., to ensure that every patient who is checked in can be seen.

“I’ve been in urgent care and primary care for 30 years, and it’s inconceivable to me we’re at a point where we can’t see all the patients who want to see us,” Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health, said in a news release. “Our health care workers are exhausted and working hard to see every patient and answer every call. But at some point, it’s just too much. This is a serious crisis.”

On Monday, Primary Health had more than 2,000 visits at its locations — a record — and the majority of visitors were “seeking evaluation and testing for COVID symptoms,” the release said.

“I am pleading with the public to wear your mask,” Peterman said. “Get your vaccine. If we can’t see you, you’ll have to go to the hospital, and the hospitals are full.”