KIMBERLY — You know all the songs; now you can join more than 60 hard-working performers from Kimberly High School, Kimberly Middle School and RISE Charter school as they sing a few of their favorite things.

“The Sound of Music” is such a popular and well-loved show, director Matt Belliston said, that the kids were overjoyed when they heard it had been selected for the spring production.

“They were jumping for joy. It was crazy,” Belliston told the Times-News. “Everyone’s seen it at their grandma’s house growing up, so they all knew the music.”

Belliston and his wife, Michelle, have been producing musical theater together for 15 years. Six years ago the couple brought their passion for music to Kimberly.

Belliston said he has seen a number of performers grow over the course of high school.

Hannah Cooper shines in the lead role of Maria. The Bellistons worked with her for the first time last year, when Cooper was in the spring show as an ensemble member.

“To me, she became an instant lead,” Matt Belliston said. “Going from being in the ensemble in one year to being the lead role this year, she just was able to show maturity as a performer. And she’s got a beautiful voice.”

Jacob Shepherd is cast as Captain von Trapp. When he was a freshman, Shepherd was told that he was a fine singer, but his acting wasn’t very good.

Rather than being discouraged, Shepherd, now a senior, threw himself into the challenge and has grown into a real performer, Matt Belliston said.

“I’ve just seen that huge growth in him,” he said. “He’s always had the voice to carry him, but now he can really pull off the captain well because he’s done the work as an actor.”

On Monday, the cast and crew put on the final touches at a dress rehearsal in preparation for Wednesday’s opening performance.

Four performers had some downtime in between their scenes and were helping decorate the lobby for opening night.

“It has been insane,” Isabel Heiner told the Times-News. “Just work, work, work, just making sure everything is ready. I’ve kind of been losing sleep over decorating, but we’re going to pull it off.”

Heiner is a junior at Kimberly High, and, in the show, she plays Sister Bertha, a nun who doesn’t like Maria’s constant singing and hijinks.

Heiner has been in other productions with the Bellistons, such as “Seussical the Musical” and “The Music Man,” two shows that offered numerous roles for younger performers. Heiner said she likes the big cast and all the younger performers.

“Honestly the cast is great and I love having the kids again,” Heiner said. “I believe that getting younger people interested in musical theater will definitely help the program to grow, which is a great thing.”

Allison Howard, a senior, plays the kind Sister Margaretta who is very supportive of Maria.

“What I really love about this show is it’s a classic and so we get to essentially take something that a lot of people know and have seen and put our own little spin on it,” Howard said. “We get that chance with it being so well-known.”

As a choir student as well as a performer, Howard said a number of singers have put in extra rehearsals to get the tricky four-part harmonies just right.

“Most of the nun songs are in Latin, and in four-part harmony,” Howard said. “So there’s only a few people who are singing the same part as you which can be challenging as well.”

Michelle Belliston said the popularity of the show made extra singing rehearsals necessary.

Sometimes in a musical, a good actor can get by without being a great singer and just sing the melody. But, she said, there are no shortcuts in “The Sound of Music.”

“This show requires an incredible amount of discipline,” she told the Times-News. “In ‘Sound of Music,’ everybody knows what it’s supposed to sound like, so if you dumb it down to just the melody, they will know something’s missing.”

Other students have come together to do other production chores, such as box office management, concessions, playbills, and decorations.

“We’ve had students who have designed flyers, helped design T-shirts, helped design the playbill… They’ve done all of these things as peripheral things because they love it,” Michelle Belliston said. “They do all the things you have to do to make the show successful.”

