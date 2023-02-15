Related to this story

Elemental art exhibit

Elemental art exhibit

A new art exhibit began last week in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Togo's teenage pregnancies: Villagers organize support systems for young girls