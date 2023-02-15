TWIN FALLS — A new art exhibit began last week in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center on the College of Southern Idaho.

The exhibit is titled “Elemental” and will run until March 25. The exhibition showcases four Idaho artists who approached the theme of elemental with their own individual perspectives.

The exhibit began with an opening reception where a couple of dozen people showed up in support of the artists.

The featured artists include Avianne Ko, Michael Norsk, Gary Peer, Beth Trott.

Ko is an international artist who lives and creates in Idaho. Her style of art is described as “etherealism.”

“It has always been my primary goal to create art of great value, excellence and quality,” Ko said on a Facebook post. “I am a firm believer in the idea that art should always speak on a deeper level to the viewer.”

Norsk brings a sense of abstract expressionism into his acrylic paintings by using depth, patterns, texture and vibrant colors.

Trott used watercolors to create a sense of abstraction in nature for the exhibit.

“I have always been a representational artist,” Trott said on the exhibit's Facebook page. “But being inspired by Idaho’s rugged landscapes, I began exploring abstraction in nature.

"It has been a joy to play with the textures, light and color I see in the world around me, untethered to any obligation of realism."

As the other artists use paint to create their interpretations of the theme, Peer uses wood to create unique sculptures enhancing the already existing qualities of the woods.

“Wood is an organic material that suits me both artistically and philosophically,” Peers said on the exhibit's Facebook page.

“From the standpoint of an artistic medium, it provides its own contrast to our increasingly technological society. The Lord created the trees, and from those trees, woods with beautiful colors and intricate grain patterns.

"I attempt to create pleasant and interesting shapes using those woods. It is my challenge to make minor additions without taking away from His work, essentially 'touching up' a previously prepared canvas. It is a partnership in which I am humbled to be the junior partner.”

The exhibit plans to make stops in Idaho Falls and Nampa later in the year.