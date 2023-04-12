TWIN FALLS — An imposing, 8-foot-tall Grim Reaper visited 15 classrooms at Twin Falls High School on Wednesday. At each stop, he claimed a student, and school resource officers informed the class the student had "died tragically" in an impaired driving accident.

The program, called "Every 15 Minutes" and based on a 1990s statistic that someone was killed in an impaired driving accident every 15 minutes in the United States, seeks to challenge the way high school students think about drinking, drugs, driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions.

Carter Wasden said he wasn't expecting to hear his name called when the Grim Reaper entered his classroom.

"I was in the middle of taking a test and looked up and saw Death himself," Wasden told the Times-News. "Everyone else was astonished, and nerve-wracked that I was being called-out."

Wasden and the other students taken by the Grim Reaper were escorted out of class by a deputy from the coroner's office, several school resource officers, and the Reaper. They spent the rest of the morning in the teacher's lounge, painting their faces and putting on dark robes, to signify that they had been "killed."

Students also made tombstones for themselves, which were set up as a symbolic cemetery next to the rock in front of the school on Filer Avenue. They also painted the rock with a message warning of the consequences of drunk driving.

Hilde Cowden was one of the students taken from class by the Reaper. As she painted her tombstone, Cowden said the experience of being "dead" for a day was different than she imagined.

"It's different than what I thought it was going to feel like," Cowden said. "It's cool, because it kind of sends out a message to people."

Adding to the significance of the exercise, parents of each student chosen for "Every 15 Minutes" were asked to write an obituary that was read out loud to their class and posted in the hallway.

When the Reaper came for Taidyn Kiggins, whose dad is editor of the Times-News, she said she really paid attention when they read her obituary.

"It was weird. I wanted to smile because the things they were saying were so sweet," Kiggins told the Times-News. "And then I started thinking about what it would be like for my parents if I actually died, and then I was actually sad for them."

After spending the day learning about impaired driving, drug-related deaths, and suicide prevention, the students will return to school on Thursday to speak with the freshmen about what they had learned.

School Resource Officer Justin Clark said seniors are targeted for the program, because Senior Prom is this weekend and graduation is just around the corner. Both events are times when celebrating students can find themselves faced with life-altering choices.

Claiming lives discourages drunk driving and other end of life scenarios Seniors tape up their obituaries during an "Every 15 Minutes" event Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023, at Twin Falls High School.

"We do this the week before prom to give them something to think about the week ahead," Clark told the Times-News. "Going on to graduation, going on to college, going on throughout their life — their next adventure, their next chapter — they can think about this."

Vice Principal Nancy Jones paused to look over the obituaries that had been posted in the hallway for the kids selected by the Reaper. Jones told the Times-News that it was a good reminder to be grateful for all the small things, because change can happen in the blink of an eye.

"It helps drive home that life is precious, and that it can change in an instant," Jones said. "Whether its alcohol related or distracted driving, there's just so many more accidents and things where kids think, 'I'm good,' and then it just changes in an instant."

