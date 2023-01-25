The future character of Jerome is open for community input

Residents of Jerome are being asked to share their thoughts on growth, housing, business opportunity, development, a downtown civic center, space for festivals, farmers' markets, and more.

Officials in Jerome are envisioning how the county's hub might look in 20 years, and with an update to the city's comprehensive plan due to be finalized this spring, they're seeking public comment.

The comprehensive plan will be used to direct growth and development for the next 10 to 20 years, officials said.

To encourage community input, the city has developed an online survey, which can be reached via the city's website at www.ci.jerome.id.us. Responses will be collected through Jan. 31.

The survey seeks input on three categories: Overall impression of the draft version of a future land use map, objectives of the plan and completion strategies.

The survey asks respondents to evaluate how important certain things are to them — including the natural environment, the built environment, public services and quality of life.

In a section about public identity and community health, respondents are asked whether they would support a regular farmers' market with low-cost local produce, more recreational opportunities in the form of parks and trails, and the creation of a civic center with public space for festivals gatherings downtown.

The first phase of the comprehensive plan started in March 2022. The fifth and final phase, to adopt the plan, is scheduled for the spring.