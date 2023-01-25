 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

The future character of Jerome is open for community input

  • 0
A vision of the future for Jerome

Jerome is looking for feedback on how residents envision the look of the city in the next 20 years. With a concentration of public buildings and parks around 1st Avenue E, the city is looking for responses about a possible civic center as seen in this artist's downtown rendering.

 COURTESY PHOTO, CITY OF JEROME

Residents of Jerome are being asked to share their thoughts on growth, housing, business opportunity, development, a downtown civic center, space for festivals, farmers' markets, and more. 

Officials in Jerome are envisioning how the county's hub might look in 20 years, and with an update to the city's comprehensive plan due to be finalized this spring, they're seeking public comment.

The comprehensive plan will be used to direct growth and development for the next 10 to 20 years, officials said.

To encourage community input, the city has developed an online survey, which can be reached via the city's website at www.ci.jerome.id.us. Responses will be collected through Jan. 31.

People are also reading…

The survey seeks input on three categories: Overall impression of the draft version of a future land use map, objectives of the plan and completion strategies.

The survey asks respondents to evaluate how important certain things are to them — including the natural environment, the built environment, public services and quality of life.

In a section about public identity and community health, respondents are asked whether they would support a regular farmers' market with low-cost local produce, more recreational opportunities in the form of parks and trails, and the creation of a civic center with public space for festivals gatherings downtown.

The first phase of the comprehensive plan started in March 2022. The fifth and final phase, to adopt the plan, is scheduled for the spring.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This NASA funded space plane might someday fly astronauts to Saturn's moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News