The first studies on Idaho’s magnitude-6.5 earthquake are out. Here’s what they tell us.

Nearly nine months after the second-largest recorded earthquake in Idaho’s history, researchers with Boise State University published the first analyses of the temblor, shedding more light on an incident that has captured scientists’ attention as smaller quakes continue.

In late November, a team of BSU geosciences experts published a report on the low-frequency sounds emitted by the March 31 earthquake. In December, some of the same researchers published a piece in GeoScienceWorld’s Seismological Research Letters detailing the “tectonic framework, seismicity and aftershock monitoring efforts” of the earthquake.

The magnitude-6.5 earthquake occurred along the Sawtooth fault near Stanley, and since March thousands of smaller earthquakes have occurred in the same area — including nearly 100 in the last two weeks.

“Prior to March, I certainly was aware that the Sawtooth fault was seismically active, but I never explored the details of that fault system beyond some background,” said Boise State seismologist Lee Liberty, who co-authored both papers, in a phone interview.

“The problem is there really is no or was no expert on the Sawtooth fault in terms of its earthquake history,” Liberty added. “The last time we’d seen earthquakes on that fault was back in the 1960s.”