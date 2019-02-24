Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Get ready for a mother, a daughter, three possible fathers and a trip down the aisle that you will never forget.

The Dilettantes will perform Benny Anderson’s and Bjorn Ulvaeus’ world-famous Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!” for its 60th-anniversary production. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday to March 3, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and March 3, in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

A smash hit centered around the best-loved songs by Swedish pop group ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” is the ultimate feel-good show that combines the magic of story-telling — with humor and timeless music — to deliver an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship that will ensure you have the time of your life.

Cast members include Camille Barigar as Donna, Laura Leavitt as Tanya, Serena Clark as Rosie, Meghan Burnham as Sophie, True Leavitt as Sky, Dusty Blackburn as Sam, Jon Hunt as Harry and Shane Brown as Bill.

All tickets are $12 — available from cast members, at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Box office or at the door.

