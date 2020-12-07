The declaration of war in the Pacific came as no surprise to Idaho families

“County defense organizations were organized before the emergency and full instructions for their activities now that peace is gone were being drafted,” the Times said.

Families in south-central Idaho were well aware of the looming war. More than 100 local men were working for Morrison-Knudsen Construction Co. on naval defense projects at Pearl Harbor, Wake, Guam, Midway and Palmyra islands.

T. Bailey Lee Jr., son of Judge T. Bailey Lee of Burley, was on Wake Island working for Morrison Knudsen. The island sits halfway between Japan and the then U.S. territory of Hawaii.

L.A. Adamson of Twin Falls, who was working for Morrison-Knudsen on Wake Island with his father, J.W. Adamson, wrote home just a week before the bombing Japanese strike.

“During the last two weeks large numbers of navy men and marines have been landed here,” Adamson wrote to his wife, “and everything points to a war with Japan before very long.”

Ralph Eaton, son of Roy A. Eaton of Twin Falls, was on the USS Henley at Pearl Harbor when the bay was attacked.

John Weaver, son of Clara Weaver of Twin Falls, was working in the administration building at Pearl Harbor. His sister, Bessie Bentley, was living in Honolulu at the time.

The fate “of all was still clouded with mystery this afternoon,” the Times wrote Dec. 8, “although the President revealed that Wake and Midway have both been bombed.”

