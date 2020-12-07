The declaration of war in the Pacific came as no surprise to Idaho families

TWIN FALLS — President Franklin D. Roosevelt acted quickly to Japan’s surprise bombing of Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.
Within hours of the bombing, Roosevelt crafted a message to the nation, his “Infamy Speech” delivered to a joint session of Congress.
“Yesterday, December 7th, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” he said as he outlined the horrifying events that propelled the nation into World War II.
Roosevelt finished his sober appeal with a promise before asking Congress to declare war on Japan.
“With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph — so help us God.”
Minutes later, the Senate unanimously passed the resolution. Then the House prepared to vote.
The vote
“There was a half-second of uncertainty in the house when Rep. Jeannette Rankin, R., Mont., objected to unanimous consent for immediate consideration to the war resolution,” the United Press reported.
Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas ignored Rankin’s objection and called for a vote. Rankin uttered the single no vote.
“A chorus of hisses and boos greeted her vote, the first cast against the war resolution,” the United Press reported.
The final vote in the House of Representatives was 388 to 1.
“As a woman, I can’t go to war,” she told fellow legislators, “and I refuse to send anyone else.”
Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress, was a pacifist and voted 24 years earlier against declaring war on Germany.
“I wish to stand for my country,” she said in 1917, “but I cannot vote for war.”
She served two terms in the House, a quarter of a century apart. Each time she ran for office — in 1916 and again in 1940 — Rankin specifically ran to oppose the approaching world wars. Between her two terms, Rankin continued to lobby for peace and social welfare. Near the end of her life, she marched against the Vietnam War and contemplated another run for a House seat.
Back at home
Meanwhile, county defense organizations in Idaho were ready for action.
Gov. Chase A. Clark called upon the state’s civilian defense advisory council to put the organization on alert. More than 2,000 persons throughout the state had enlisted in the civilian phase of the defense program, according to the Idaho Evening Times.
“County defense organizations were organized before the emergency and full instructions for their activities now that peace is gone were being drafted,” the Times said.
Families in south-central Idaho were well aware of the looming war. More than 100 local men were working for Morrison-Knudsen Construction Co. on naval defense projects at Pearl Harbor, Wake, Guam, Midway and Palmyra islands.
T. Bailey Lee Jr., son of Judge T. Bailey Lee of Burley, was on Wake Island working for Morrison Knudsen. The island sits halfway between Japan and the then U.S. territory of Hawaii.
L.A. Adamson of Twin Falls, who was working for Morrison-Knudsen on Wake Island with his father, J.W. Adamson, wrote home just a week before the bombing Japanese strike.
“During the last two weeks large numbers of navy men and marines have been landed here,” Adamson wrote to his wife, “and everything points to a war with Japan before very long.”
Ralph Eaton, son of Roy A. Eaton of Twin Falls, was on the USS Henley at Pearl Harbor when the bay was attacked.
John Weaver, son of Clara Weaver of Twin Falls, was working in the administration building at Pearl Harbor. His sister, Bessie Bentley, was living in Honolulu at the time.
The fate “of all was still clouded with mystery this afternoon,” the Times wrote Dec. 8, “although the President revealed that Wake and Midway have both been bombed.”
