The deadline to enroll for health insurance in Idaho is Dec. 15

BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.

Your Health Idaho is the only place Idahoans can apply for and use tax credits which act like an instant discount to lower monthly health insurance premiums.

With open enrollment ending in just two days, Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly is encouraging Idahoans not to wait.

“While the application and enrollment process is a single application and it takes just minutes to determine your eligibility, we are urging Idahoans not to wait,” Kelly said. “Now is the time to get covered and find the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance.”

After open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in health insurance coverage again until next fall unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event like getting married, having a baby, or losing employer-sponsored coverage.

For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, certified insurance agents or brokers are available at no cost, and bilingual assistance is available. A list of certified agents and brokers around the state is available at the website.

Coverage for plans selected during Open Enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2023.