The cost to deliver a baby in Idaho? 10 times more than 100 years ago

Lauren Wong has some things in common with Margaret Ertter of the 1920s.

She lives in Boise and gave birth to twins at a downtown Boise hospital.

Wong’s sons, Aiden and Luke, were born at the St. Luke’s hospital after her water broke about seven weeks early for twins.

Doctors kept Wong in the hospital for two weeks — not for recovery, like Ertter, but to keep the boys in the womb to develop as long as possible.

They gave Wong steroid injections and other medications to try to speed up the babies’ lung and brain development and to stop her contractions.

She delivered the babies on Nov. 6 “and then I (left the hospital) Nov. 7, because I just did not want to be there any longer than I had been there already,” she said.

The twins stayed in the neonatal ICU for 26 days.

When she learned about Ertter’s two-week hospital stay and monthlong bed rest, Wong laughed in disbelief.

“The two weeks was hard enough,” she said. “I kept saying to my doctor, ‘Are you sure I can’t just do this at home?’”