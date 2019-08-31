KETCHUM — The Community Library welcomed its first residents to the newly established Writer-In-Residence Program at the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House on Aug. 15.
The program is a component of the library’s Hemingway Legacy Initiative. It aims to expand the humanities in Idaho through the iconic literary figure of Ernest Hemingway whose personal history is intertwined with the rugged landscape and history of the region.
The residency apartment, located in the newly renovated ground level of the private home, provides an inspirational location and allowance of time for scholars and writers to pursue their work and connect with the community.
The first residents of the program, Naomi McDougall Jones and Stephen McDougall Graham, will be in residence though Sept. 5 and from Sept. 22 to Oct. 27. This eight-week residency celebrates the culmination of more than two years of planning by the Community Library.
Jones is an award-winning writer, actress, producer and activist for women in film. During her residency, Jones will focus on her third feature film screenplay, “Breathe In/Breathe Out,” a magical realism story that explores themes of identity, legacy and gender through a modern-day, seven-months pregnant woman’s unexpected interaction with the brilliant, eccentric and deceased inventor John Hays Hammond Jr. The film is expected to begin production in November 2020.
Jones will visit Wood River High School’s drama class for a discussion on film-making with students. For her final presentation, she and a group of local actors will read the full-length draft script for “Breathe In/Breath Out” from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. A Q-and-A session with Jones and the actors will follow.
Graham earned a bachelor’s of arts in music and philosophy from Bucknell University, where he led the orchestra as concertmaster. He went on to earn a masters in public policy at Georgetown University and worked for six years as a grant specialist at a leading global women’s health nonprofit. In 2013, Graham began to transition into the professional music scene in New York. Since the 2014/15 season, he has performed regularly with the Chelsea Symphony — soloing twice. In May 2018, Graham completed a master’s in classical violin performance at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College.
During his residency, Graham will perform a recital at the Senior Connection in Hailey alongside several local musicians. For his final presentation, he will give a recital from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Community Library.
For more information, go to comlib.org or Facebook. Residency inquiries should be emailed to Martha Williams at mwilliams@comlib.org.
