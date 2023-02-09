“Stagecoach King” Ben Holladay’s stage stop at the City of Rocks near Twin Sisters was operated by Charles Trotter and his brother-in-law Charles Walgamott in the early 1870s.

The stage stop sat where the California Trail crossed the Kelton Freight Road just north of the Utah state line.

At the same time, Trotter’s brother, Bill, ran the Rock Creek stage stop, located south of present-day Hansen. Both of the stage stops were “home stations,” where the drivers could change horses and get a hot meal and a good night’s sleep.

Holladay and the Trotter brothers generally get credit for both stage stops, but, according to the National Park Service, the City of Rocks station existed long before the Stagecoach King brought his carriages to Idaho.

In February 1851, George Chorpenning and Absalom Woodward signed a U.S. mail contract to carry mail from Salt Lake City to Sacramento, California. This mail route through Idaho later became one of the “feeder routes” for the short-lived Pony Express in 1860.

Chorpenning and Woodward built the first station at the City of Rocks as early as 1858, the parks service says.

Joseph Moon dismantled the buildings at the City of Rocks in 1921, using the logs to build his homestead.