The Choir Guys bring harmony to the valley

TWIN FALLS — A music legend who has stayed under the radar since moving to town five years ago has come forward to build a new music community.

Daniel Gawthrop is one of 20 in the nation who makes a living composing contemporary classical music.

Originally from Indiana, Gawthrop lives in Twin Falls with his wife, Jane. With the COVID-19 social-distancing protocol, he now calls himself a “composer-in-residence.”

“I’ve always been interested in what is going on musically in communities,” he told the Times-News. “I’ve always felt there was more potential for community choral groups.”

Last summer, his wife encouraged him to start a choral group of his own, and, in September, his group, “The Choir Guys,” was born.

“I did not want to compete with the existing groups,” Gawthrop said. “So I had to find a niche with new singers.”

After Gawthrop put the word out for “men who like to sing,” 14 men joined and rehearsed weekly at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls. Their first concert was in December.