The CDC warned against Thanksgiving travel. Here’s what we know about Idahoans’ plans

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines declined to comment, and United Airlines did not reply to an email.

The airport does not receive reports on passenger numbers from the airlines until the following month. And the TSA numbers are not broken down by individual airports.

“We are not providing airport-specific statistics,” Lorie Denkers, a TSA spokesperson, said by email. “We are only providing national numbers of people screened.”

AAA Oregon-Idaho expects 266,000 Idahoans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a 10% drop from last year, spokesperson Matthew Conde, based in Boise, said by phone.

“We expect 95% of those trips will be by car and pretty much the remaining 5% to be by air, because the cruise industry is still locked down,” Conde said. “And people aren’t really that comfortable with the idea of a long ride on a bus or train right now.”

The high number of people traveling by air the past few days likely reflects the ability of people who have been working at home to get away early and continue to work remotely before Thanksgiving, Conde said.