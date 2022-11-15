The Cassia Festival of Trees kicks off Wednesday with Gala Dinner

BURLEY — An event that has sparked Christmas magic across the Mini-Cassia community for decades is ready to launch again this week.
Dozens of volunteers and donors have trimmed the trees and decked the halls for the 45th Annual Cassia Christmas Tree Festival to be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Oregon Trail Recreation Center, 1750 Parke Ave., Burley.
“This is a community kick-off to the holiday season,” Cassia Tree Festival and Scholarship Foundation Chairman Bruce Beck said. “I’ve been involved with it for about 43 years and I think people just enjoy coming to it. And of course, the kids that perform always bring in the families.”
There will also be entertainment and goodies available for purchase.
A Gala Dinner will start the festivities at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $25.
The proceeds each year are used for grants given to organizations like quick response units and search and rescue and for scholarships for students entering the medical field and helps pay for other needed medical equipment in the community.
The donated toys and canned food will be delivered to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council, festival volunteer Michelle Campbell said.
Campbell said there are 50 donated items for sale this year.
“I think the festival gives people a sense of community,” Campbell said about what brings people back year after year. “And people love to support the community and it is a really good cause. It just starts off the Christmas season.”