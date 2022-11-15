 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

The Cassia Festival of Trees kicks off Wednesday with Gala Dinner

Cassia Festival of Trees

Two-year-old Lucas Petersen, of Heyburn, admires the Christmas tree decorations on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 during preparations for the 45th Annual Cassia Festival of Trees in Burley.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — An event that has sparked Christmas magic across the Mini-Cassia community for decades is ready to launch again this week.

Dozens of volunteers and donors have trimmed the trees and decked the halls for the 45th Annual Cassia Christmas Tree Festival to be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Oregon Trail Recreation Center, 1750 Parke Ave., Burley.

Volunteers prepare for the 45th Annual Cassia Festival of Trees in Burley on Nov. 15, 2022.

“This is a community kick-off to the holiday season,” Cassia Tree Festival and Scholarship Foundation Chairman Bruce Beck said. “I’ve been involved with it for about 43 years and I think people just enjoy coming to it. And of course, the kids that perform always bring in the families.”

There will also be entertainment and goodies available for purchase.

Decorating

Valley Wide Co-Op employee LaChelle Bohner decorates a donated tree on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 for the 45th Annual Cassia Festival of Trees.

A Gala Dinner will start the festivities at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $25.

The proceeds each year are used for grants given to organizations like quick response units and search and rescue and for scholarships for students entering the medical field and helps pay for other needed medical equipment in the community.

Festival

About 50 items, including Christmas trees and other decorative items, will be available for purchase during the Cassia Festival of Trees.

The donated toys and canned food will be delivered to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council, festival volunteer Michelle Campbell said.

Campbell said there are 50 donated items for sale this year.

“I think the festival gives people a sense of community,” Campbell said about what brings people back year after year. “And people love to support the community and it is a really good cause. It just starts off the Christmas season.”

