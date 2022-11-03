The building blocks of champions: A look at Kimberly Bulldogs Varsity Volleyball team

KIMBERLY — A coach proudly placed a championship trophy on a shelf at the small town's high school. Her team, the Kimberly Bulldogs, had powered through the bracket and secured their spot as the 3A State Volleyball Champions.

After the nerves and adrenaline settled, the well-rounded team stood victorious.

Head coach Melissa Edwards has been with the Bulldogs for two years. Edwards is familiar with the state tournament; the Bulldogs finished third during the 2021 season after falling to Fruitland.

Their 2022 rematch brought on a little anxiety, but the Bulldogs swept Fruitland in the final game. During the match Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Andreson had 10. Jessie Perron completed 21 digs.

What positioned the Bulldogs Varsity Volleyball team to this spot?

“We fight for one and then the next one," Edwards said.

The focus is one point at a time and working from there. She remembers working back from 6-point deficits.

The Bulldogs started the season early. The team’s focus was building on current skills and precision. They attended team camps at Idaho State University and worked drills.

Edwards focused on improving key areas, blocking and receiving serves. The goal was to move with intention and purpose.

“The girls know how to battle," she said. "They don’t quit.”

The girls were dialed in and continued to focus on “hardcore fundamentals,” Edwards said.

The coach saw improvement with every player.

With a boost on defense, the players capitalized on each position, she said. Communication was key for the team when facing frustrations.

“Hope Ward and Jessie Perron are the firecrackers," Edwards said. "They know how to get everyone fired up.”

The coach describes her own style as “intense and technical,” whereas assistance coach Nancie Mathews is “fun and goofy,” she said.

The blended styles create an atmosphere welcoming growth. Players are able to have fun while staying focused on technical skills.

The Bulldogs look to the 2023 season knowing they have big shoes to fill, she said, especially without senior key players Stanger, Andreson and Perron.