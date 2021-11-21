‘The blessings of the season’: Idaho State Capitol Christmas tree goes up this week

BOISE — Idahoans can begin visiting the Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas tree and Capitol Christmas decorations starting this week, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little’s office.

This year’s tree is donated by David, Lisa, and Delaney Beale of Boise. The tree will be cut down from their yard at about 9 a.m. Monday. Its journey to the Statehouse is estimated to begin sometime around 11:30 a.m.

“After agonizing with what to do with this gorgeous tree that was planted too close to our home, we came to the unfortunate realization that the tree must be removed,” David Beale said in the press release. “Almost simultaneously, we received a surprise knock on our door from the state, asking us if we would be interested in donating our tree to become the Capitol Christmas tree. That visit was an absolute blessing. Yes, this fine tree needed to be removed, but to go out serving as a beacon of the holiday season for the steps of the Capitol building, we could not be more pleased, or ask for a sweeter outcome.”

There will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony this year, but the Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol starting Tuesday morning.

“The Idaho State Capitol’s holiday atmosphere comes alive with splendid decorations and the beautiful Christmas tree, reminding us all of the blessings of the season,” Little said in the release. “I hope you, your family, and loved ones can visit and reflect on the joy and peace this time of year brings.”

The Idaho Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load it and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. The Boise Police Department will provide the escort.

