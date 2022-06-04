The Big Story: Yeehaw and boy howdy: Western Days are here again

There's a reason Western Days is Twin Falls' biggest event every year.
The long-held June tradition brings thousands of revelers to town to enjoy the sights, sounds and aromas of the country culture in southern Idaho.
The celebration — now in it 39th year — boasts a large amount of talent from the Magic Valley and from all over the country. The event draws upwards of 50,000 people to a parade on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Shoshone Street and to a carnival atmosphere of music, food and craft sales at City Park.
From entertainers to barbeques to car shows, Western Days aims to please.
