TWIN FALLS — Dr. Bryan Mason cares for a young man in Buhl who is wheelchair-bound. Every time he needs to get an X-ray, the patient’s family has to drive him to Twin Falls.
The family waits in Twin Falls until they receive a call from Mason with the results and to find out whether they need to stay there for more testing.
That will soon change. St. Luke’s held an open house and ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its new Buhl clinic on Burley Avenue. The 5,700-square-foot facility opens to patients Monday and will be used instead of the old clinic on Broadway Avenue South.
Dr. Bryan Mason has been a primary care provider in Buhl for St. Luke’s for five years. Before the ribbon-cutting, he told a crowd of about 100 people: “It’s an exciting day for me, St. Luke’s and the community.”
The number of Buhl patients has grown exponentially since the old clinic opened in January 2014. There was sometimes a month-long wait to get an appointment. St. Luke’s also wanted to provide additional medical services in Buhl, but there wasn’t any available space to make that happen.
St. Luke’s broke ground on the new, expanded clinic in June. The space houses lab and X-ray services, family medicine, behavioral health, and visiting specialists in OB/GYN and cardiology.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation led a fundraising campaign to raise $113,000 for X-ray equipment for the new Buhl clinic. About half that amount — $50,000 — came from a grant from the Dart Foundation.
During the open house Wednesday, a crowd packed into the clinic’s waiting area, down a nearby hallway and outside the building.
Buhl Mayor Tom McCauley told attendees he’s excited about the new St. Luke’s facility. “Anything that brings prosperity to Buhl, we’re all for.”
Years ago, community meetings were held to discuss the future of Buhl and its needs, he said. Access to healthcare topped the list. McCauley said he’s also thrilled behavioral health services will be available in Buhl.
The construction process for the new clinic, and interactions between the city and St. Luke’s were seamless, he said. “It was phenomenal, the collaboration.”
McCauley said Mason is the primary care doctor for his grandchildren, and he couldn’t be happier with the care they’ve received.
Johanna Stagge, system administrator for primary care for the St. Luke’s Health System, told the crowd she was involved with recruiting Mason about six years ago. She asked Mason if he’d be interested in working in a rural community. He was. Mason grew up in a small community in Utah and wanted to practice in a rural setting once he finished medical school.
“It seemed to be a match made in heaven,” Stagge said.
Mason’s patient numbers grew quickly, Stagge said, citing the quality of care he provides. “It was no wonder his practice filled up very, very quickly.”
Mason will work in the new facility, along with nurse practitioner Jordan Snapp.
“We believe the best primary care happens close to home with a provider who knows you,” Stagge said.
That’s certainly true of Mason, who stopped frequently as he led a tour of the facility to shake hands with patients, greet them by name and chat with them.
The clinic will offer full-time behavioral health services starting this spring, Stagge said, adding that’s an area of medicine where there’s a growing need in communities across the nation. St. Luke’s will also keep tabs on other offerings that could be brought to Buhl in the future, she said.
January has been a busy month in Buhl for healthcare. On Jan. 18, Gooding-based North Canyon Medical Center held an open house and ribbon-cutting for its new Buhl clinic on U.S. Highway 30 next to the Buhl Chamber of Commerce.
The approximately 6,000-square-foot clinic opened to patients Jan. 7. Before that, patients were being seen out of a temporary clinic on site since September while the facility was under construction.
North Canyon’s clinic includes family medicine, specialists in orthopedic surgery and general surgery, radiology and lab services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.