Idaho’s stores might want to stock up on sunblock.
The American Association for Nude Recreation is holding its annual convention in Worley, Idaho, at the Sun Meadow Resort from Aug. 12-19. A typical convention brings 200-300 people, according to spokesperson Mary Jane Kolassa.
Yes, the AANR is real. And no, it is not a new organization; it has been around for 88 years. According to its website, the AANR “has served 213,000 individuals” from North America and has more than 230 clubs. There is a Northwest chapter headquartered in Worley consisting of 14 clubs. There are regional conventions as well.
If you’re curious about what the AANR actually does, here is a summary from a press release sent Wednesday:
“For 88 years, AANR has been the leading authority in North America on protecting the freedoms and rights of those who participate in wholesome, family-style nude recreation. Members of AANR believe that life is enhanced by the naturalness of social nudity and encourages Nakation℠ vacations as healthy, eco-friendly transformational travel experiences.”
What does one do at this convention? According to a release, the event will consist of “meetings and seminars that embrace the joy of living ... in the most natural way possible: clothes-free.”
If you aren’t a member, you will not have access to the convention. You can, however, purchase a short-term membership from a local club or resort and gain access that way, Kolassa said.
And, yes, there are other nudist resorts and clubs in Idaho. Bare Mountain Retreat is a campsite open from May-October; it’s located about 30 minutes from Boise.
Kolassa told the Statesman that the AANR is growing outside North America as well.
“It’s growing not just nationally, but globally,” she said.
