TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will present The Art of Teaching from Thursday to Nov. 2. To celebrate the exhibit and National Arts Education Week, the public is invited to a free open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Enjoy beautiful works of art, great conversation and refreshments. The event is sponsored by CapEd Credit Union.
The Art of Teaching exhibit will feature the creative expression of area school art teachers whose abilities are often overlooked, many of their students, guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists.
Guest artist Kim Critchfield is a photographic artist working in the Magic Valley. While in high school, he picked up his dad’s Polaroid camera and began a 46-year love affair that would stretch to the far reaches of his heart and soul. He studied at the School of Modern Photography to learn the basics of his craft and since then has studied with some of the best photographers in the world.
You have free articles remaining.
Contributing Full Moon Gallery artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.