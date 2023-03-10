Students gleefully squirted hues of green paint into small trays before starting in on their carefully stenciled outline of flowers. This might sound like the beginning of a typical art class. This class, however, was anything but typical.

Jyothi Sunkesula, from India, wanted to give back to her Idaho community. So with a little help from the nonprofit Culture for Change, she started a six-week course on the one thing she loved to do, fabric painting.

Sunkeskula learned the artful skill from her aunt who also started up a learning center. Her hope is that the class will connect with the art and culture and become a mind-, body- and soul-soothing experience.

