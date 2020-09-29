The appeal of open water: Friends explain why they love to swim at Dierkes Lake

Open water swimming can be alarming for the unaffiliated. Between not being able to see the bottom and not knowing what is around you, many people are afraid to try. That’s why Dierkes is a great place to start.

Unlike larger bodies of water that carry hazards such as sharks, riptides and heavy currents, the lake offers an ease of mind.

“It can be more exciting to swim in the ocean, but this is totally relaxing because there is nothing that will get you,” she said.

Other risks stem from other people, but Dierkes doesn’t have those issues as well. With plenty of space for all outdoor enthusiasts, the chances of interfering with someone else are minimal.

“The great thing about this lake is it’s big enough to feel the great outdoor experience but small enough where they don’t allow motorsports here,” Larsen said. “There aren’t many lakes that meet that criteria.”

Still, all open water swimming has hazards. The biggest danger a person faces is their own inexperience. This is why Larsen recommends that everyone swims with a partner. Do not swim farther than you know you can handle, and always make sure somewhere is nearby that can help if needed.