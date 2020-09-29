The appeal of open water: Friends explain why they love to swim at Dierkes Lake

TWIN FALLS — Light shimmers off the surface as a hawk flies above. The water, cold to the touch, can be either inviting or ominous to those thinking about diving in.
For Brenda Larsen, swimming in open water has never been an ominous ordeal.
Larsen, 69, has been swimming at Dierkes Lake for more than 40 years. Where others might be unsettled by the notion of not knowing what lurks beneath them, Larsen finds the experience almost therapeutic.
“Swimming takes all your troubles away,” Larsen said. “Other sports do that too, but not like swimming. When you’re completely immersed in another environment, you’re at peace.”
Larsen and a few friends swim at Dierkes Lake four days a week. They usually swim for about an hour, covering anywhere from 1 to 3 miles in that time. Larsen also swims at pools in town, but prefers the open water.
“Pools get crowded, but you can’t really get too many swimmers out here because it’s so big,” she said.
When Larsen first started, the season was only two months long. Now, with the help of a wetsuit, she’s able to swim for nearly five months in the summer.
“Global warming is lengthening the season,” she said. “It used to be that you couldn’t count on Dierkes until early July, but now we’re getting in in April and May.”
Open water swimming can be alarming for the unaffiliated. Between not being able to see the bottom and not knowing what is around you, many people are afraid to try. That’s why Dierkes is a great place to start.
Unlike larger bodies of water that carry hazards such as sharks, riptides and heavy currents, the lake offers an ease of mind.
“It can be more exciting to swim in the ocean, but this is totally relaxing because there is nothing that will get you,” she said.
Other risks stem from other people, but Dierkes doesn’t have those issues as well. With plenty of space for all outdoor enthusiasts, the chances of interfering with someone else are minimal.
“The great thing about this lake is it’s big enough to feel the great outdoor experience but small enough where they don’t allow motorsports here,” Larsen said. “There aren’t many lakes that meet that criteria.”
Still, all open water swimming has hazards. The biggest danger a person faces is their own inexperience. This is why Larsen recommends that everyone swims with a partner. Do not swim farther than you know you can handle, and always make sure somewhere is nearby that can help if needed.
Because once you’re out in the water, there’s nothing to grab onto if you become tired.
“You make a commitment that you don’t know if you can fulfill,” she said.
This is why accidents happen in open water. People don’t know how far they’re swimming or how the temperature will affect them. Learn the area you plan to swim at, know your limitations and prepare for the unexpected.
Larsen feels at home at Dierkes because she knows the area well. After decades of swimming there, she understands what she is and isn’t capable of.
“I know what I can handle in terms of temperature and distance,” she said.
Billy Cook, Larsen’s friend and swimming partner, was introduced to open water swimming by Larsen.
“I thought I was a good swimmer when I first came out here,” he said.
But swimming in a pool is much different than swimming in a lake. Cook said after 40 or 50 strokes he was gasping for air. It took him a month to learn how to control his breathing and understand the intricacies of the lake, but having a partner to swim with made the experience all the more enjoyable.
“She would be (literally) swimming circles around me, laughing,” he said.
Larsen recommends that all swimmers give open water a try, and she’s willing to help anyone who is interested. If you are looking for a swimming partner, Larsen can be reached by email at andromache600bc@outlook.com.
Open water swimming offers scenery that cannot be found in a pool. Besides being a great way of working out, the water offers an opportunity to unburden the anxieties of day-to-day life.
“It is utterly benign and beautiful,” Larsen said.
Cook and Larsen have traveled throughout the state looking for great swim locations. Larsen refers to this as “swimcations” because she chooses trips based on where she can swim. Despite their numerous options, they still spend the majority of their time at Dierkes Lake.
“Of all the places that we have swam, and we’ve swam a lot of places, this is number one,” Cook said.
