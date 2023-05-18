Editor’s note: This feature first ran July 3, 2014, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

The Albion State Normal School was one of only two teaching colleges in early Idaho.

Three years after Idaho became a state, Albion residents lobbied to get the southern Idaho normal school built there. Albion then was the Cassia County seat and the center of population in south-central Idaho.

In 1893, Idaho Sen. J.E. Miller donated 5 acres for the campus, and townsfolk built the school themselves.

The other teaching college, the Lewiston State Normal School in northern Idaho, was also formed in 1893.

Girls needed to be 14, and boys 15, to take preparatory classes at the colleges, the state Legislature determined.

The “normal” course consisted of one to three years of training to teach or four years to earn a lifetime certificate.

The Albion school’s athletic teams were known as the “Teachers” until 1935 when they became the “Panthers.” School colors were red and black, and the student yearbook was called “The Sage.”

In 1947, the school was renamed “Southern Idaho College of Education” and authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees.

The Lewiston normal school was later renamed the Northern Idaho College of Education, then later became Lewis-Clark State College.

After the Albion school had graduated about 6,000 students, Gov. Len B. Jordan closed it in 1951.

The Albion campus was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.