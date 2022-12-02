 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The 208 Bar and Grill: Serving up good times

  • 0

Guest bartender Karyn Jones was all smiles while she poured drinks for patrons Wednesday night. Jones, a co-manager at The Cove in Twin Falls, made the drive across the bridge for owner Debbie Urrutia.

The 208 Bar and Grill is open for business.

Urrutia plans to have the other side of the building finished for more dining by year’s end. The bar side has a variety of themes throughout including automotive and music memorabilia.

PHOTOS: The 208 Bar and Grill

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump's tax returns are handed over to House Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News