The 208 Bar and Grill: Serving up good times

Guest bartender Karyn Jones was all smiles while she poured drinks for patrons Wednesday night. Jones, a co-manager at The Cove in Twin Falls, made the drive across the bridge for owner Debbie Urrutia.
The 208 Bar and Grill is open for business.
Urrutia plans to have the other side of the building finished for more dining by year’s end. The bar side has a variety of themes throughout including automotive and music memorabilia.
The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome
Guest bartender Karyn Jones serves up drinks Wednesday evening at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
Co-owner Debbie Urrutia mingles with friends Wednesday evening at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome. Urrutia also owns The Cove in Twin Falls.
The 208 Bar and Grill is known for their tacos Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Jerome.
Patrons hang out Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
A specialty drink called 'Fuzzy Balls' is served Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
Patrons enjoy their Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome. The other side of the building will be opened up for dining by the end of the year.
Guest bartender Karyn Jones serves up drinks Wednesday evening at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
Co-owner Debbie Urrutia mingles with friends Wednesday evening at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome. Urrutia also owns The Cove in Twin Falls.
The 208 Bar and Grill is known for their tacos Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Jerome.
Patrons hang out Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
A specialty drink called 'Fuzzy Balls' is served Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
Patrons enjoy their Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome. The other side of the building will be opened up for dining by the end of the year.
