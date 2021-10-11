The 2021 water year: Anything but normal

“It was a disaster,” Pendleton told the Times-News on Friday. His gross income on his alfalfa crop normally exceeds $100,000; this year’s total was $13,000.

Pendleton is the board president of the Big Wood Canal Co., which owns Magic Reservoir and delivers irrigation water to growers downstream, including himself. Because of low reservoir levels, the canal company shut off water on June 10, after 27 days of water delivery.

This was the shortest season since 1977, Pendleton said. A normal irrigation season would last 140 to 150 days.

Often, Magic Reservoir carries 50,000 to 70,000 acre-feet from one irrigation season to the next. As of Friday, Magic Reservoir held about 8,000 acre-feet, canal company Manager David Stephenson said. That’s the lowest depth the canal system can draw from.

An acre-foot is the amount needed to cover one acre with 12 inches of water.

In a normal year, shareholders on the Magic Tract grow such thirsty crops as corn, potatoes, alfalfa and sugar beets, Stephenson said. This year, only a few potatoes were grown, but no corn.

“They got maybe a cutting or two of alfalfa,” he said.