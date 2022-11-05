The 1AD1 State Football quarterfinals are underway

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OAKLEY — On a crisp, rainy night a stadium cheers as the state football quarterfinals get underway. Two local high schools rush the field to battle for a state semifinal spot.

On Oct. 4 the Oakley Hornets collided with Lighthouse Christian Lions on the gridiron. The Hornets walked into the game ranked 1st in the 1A Snake River (8 Man) Conference with the Lions at 5th.

The Hornets got off to a quick start and scored the first touchdown of the game: Houston Binghham, Hornet’s Fullback, ran the ball for an around a 5-yard touchdown. Their momentum continued into the second half with the Lion’s kickoff being return for a touchdown.

Oakley beat Lighthouse 48—0.

