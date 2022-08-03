 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is almost here

  • 0

The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is almost upon us.

The beer fest, sponsored by the Twin Falls Rotary Club, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

Tickets for the event are $30 and include samples of beers, ciders and hard seltzers.

The event will also include food trucks, a silent auction and live music.

The live music will be performed by local bands, Front Porch Flavor, Heath Clark Band and Shenanigans.

All attendees who plan to sample the beer should make sure they have a safe way to get home.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10 for anyone who wishes to attend but does not plan on sampling the beer.

Other safe ways of transportation include rides from Snake River Yellow Cab, Ride Away Taxi and Uber.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in post-Roe election test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News