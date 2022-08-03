The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is almost here

The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is almost upon us.

The beer fest, sponsored by the Twin Falls Rotary Club, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

Tickets for the event are $30 and include samples of beers, ciders and hard seltzers.

The event will also include food trucks, a silent auction and live music.

The live music will be performed by local bands, Front Porch Flavor, Heath Clark Band and Shenanigans.

All attendees who plan to sample the beer should make sure they have a safe way to get home.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10 for anyone who wishes to attend but does not plan on sampling the beer.

Other safe ways of transportation include rides from Snake River Yellow Cab, Ride Away Taxi and Uber.