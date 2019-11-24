TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and facilities will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
City offices and county courthouses will be closed. Many city offices will also be closed Friday, including in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Hailey, Gooding, Ketchum, Rupert and Shoshone.
Some county offices will be open Friday, including in Jerome and Rupert.
Courthouses will be closed Thursday and Friday in Twin Falls, Burley, Gooding, Hailey and Shoshone.
State and federal offices will be closed Thursday. Most will be open Friday.
Post offices and banks will be closed Thursday, but will be open Friday.
The Twin Falls Public Library will be closed Thursday. The library will be open regular hours Friday and Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The College of Southern Idaho will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The center will be open Friday and Saturday.
The Twin Falls City Pool will be open for lap swim from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and then will close early for maintenance and remain closed through Friday. The pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Times-News office in Twin Falls will close at noon Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Voice office in Burley will close at noon Wednesday and be closed Thursday, but will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Magic Valley Mall will be closed Thursday. The mall will be open Friday and Saturday.
Trash will not be picked up Thanksgiving Day. Trash collection will be delayed by one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.