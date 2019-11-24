{{featured_button_text}}

Thanksgiving is almost here. While you’ve been preparing to stuff yourself with turkey and all the trimmings, we’ve been preparing to stuff our Thanksgiving Day paper with fantastic stories and deals.

Papers will be available to purchase in stores by 2 p.m. Wednesday. That’s three hours earlier than last year. Most Times-News members who get their papers delivered will get them by Wednesday evening. Subscribers who receive their paper by mail will receive it Wednesday.

Publisher Matt Sandberg

Matt Sandberg, Times-News and Elko Daily Free Press Publisher

As usual, it’ll be full of local news, the top stories from around the country and the world, thoughtful opinion pieces and sports highlights.

Look for a story about a group helping to feed the hungry in Jerome and one about why we don’t grow a Thanksgiving staple — sweet potatoes — in a state famous for potatoes.

As is Times-News tradition, we’ll also bring you wish lists submitted by residents of local nursing homes and care centers. Their wishes are simple: a fuzzy blanket, a coloring book, a tube of pink lipstick or a bar of chocolate. Start a new family tradition this year by bringing cheer to one of these deserving folks.

The paper will be jam-packed with 22 inserts with great Black Friday deals from Magic Valley stores.

On top of all those reasons to check out Thursday’s paper, you could win big just by picking one up. We’re celebrating our readers and the holiday with our annual Thanksgivaway contest.

We’ll award three readers $100 gift cards, and nationwide, one lucky winner in a market served by the Times-News’ owner, Lee Enterprises, will win a $5,000 gift card. Instructions to enter will be available in Thursday’s Times-News.

To become a member visit magicvalley.com/members/join or call 1-866-948-6397. Now is a great time to become a member if you’re not one. We have a Black Friday sale on our digital basic plan that has already launched for $5 for your first five months.

Good luck, and happy Thanksgiving.

Alison Smith is the Times-News editor. Matt Sandberg is the publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press.

