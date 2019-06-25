TWIN FALLS — More than 1,800 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers from 137 Idaho communities have returned home after nearly a month-long rotation at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. The large-scale exercise was the brigade’s final training requirement in its four-year training cycle before it is available to complete a real-world mission in 2020.
“The 116th team deployed to the National Training Center to train under the most war-like conditions available,” Maj. Noah Siple, brigade operations officer, said in a statement. “There is no other place where an armor brigade can train in every facet of its mission. Every soldier was challenged to the highest point.”
The rotation included a 14-day field training exercise that allowed the brigade to conduct offensive, defensive and security area training tasks while in continuous contact for more than 250 hours against a near-peer force provided by the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
The 116th team is headquartered in Boise and consists of four battalions located in Idaho. The 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Twin Falls, has armories in Boise, Gooding, Grangeville, Jerome, Mountain Home, Moscow and Orofino.
For the first 10 days of the exercise, the 116th team conducted wartime operations against the near-peer opposing force before spending the final five days conducting live-fire exercises to increase the unit’s ability to maneuver as a brigade and part of a joint task force.
Soldiers and units of the 116th will participate in Defender 2020 in the spring of next year, which will include a month-long deployment to Germany. The unit will demonstrate the ability of an armored brigade combat team to deploy from the U.S., draw equipment and rapidly build combat forces in Europe. During the exercise, the brigade will conduct training in a high-intensity European scenario fight.
