HAILEY — Another mountain lion attacked a dog Saturday morning in the Wood River Valley, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says.
The owners of the dog let the Labrador retriever out at about 6:15 a.m. north of Hailey. After hearing loud noises, they found a mountain lion attacking their dog in their unfenced backyard.
The latest is the fifth mountain lion attack on dogs in the past week in the Wood River Valley, Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said Monday in a statement. Three dogs have died due to the attacks.
The dog was injured in Saturday's attack but is now back home with its owners, Thompson said.
Mountain lions typically prey on elk and deer but will take other animals when they are present, Thompson said. Elk and mule deer have become year-round residents of the Wood River Valley, which is seemingly increasing the number of predators throughout the area.
Fish and Game personnel advise residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during the early morning and evening hours.
“This attack occurred in an area with a known herd of mule deer, which might have brought the lion into close proximity to this neighborhood,” conservation officer Brandyn Hurd said.
Techniques to stay safe around your home in mountain lion country include the following:
- Don’t feed your pets outside, or leave their food dishes outside your home.
- Ensure there are no spaces around your home accessible to a mountain lion to use as a den, such as under decks, sheds, or window wells.
- Turn on exterior lights when going outside your home when it’s dark outside.
Pet owners should also check the surrounding area before letting pets outside, Thompson said. If possible, they should accompany them when outside, especially when it’s dark. When walking your pet, keep them on a leash.
Mountain lions can easily jump a 6-foot fence, so don’t assume a fenced backyard is a secure space.
If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run away, Thompson advises in the statement.
"Make yourself look as big as possible, yell, and slowly back away from the encounter," he said. "Do not turn your back on the lion. Bear spray may be a good safety item to carry with you as well."
Wood River Valley residents and visitors should immediately report any encounter that results in an attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during business hours. If after hours, local Conservation Officers can be reached by calling the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Reports can also be made to the Blaine County Sheriff at 208-788-5555.
