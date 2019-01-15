TWIN FALLS — The Twentieth Century Club is steeped in tradition.
At noon, on the second Tuesday of every month, they have a luncheon meeting at Norm's Catering Room. All of the women sign in — the members all have impeccable cursive. Before the meeting, they say the Pledge of Allegiance. The Vice President of the club, Sue Remaley, walks over to the flag of the United States and holds it up for the group to see. After that, the meeting starts.
On Jan. 8 they were holding their annual bottle auction. All of the women bid on the wrapped bottles, the money goes into their general fund and that money will go back into the community, said Marietta James, who has been a member for over 40 years.
After 113 years of community service, the Twin Falls Twentieth Century Club is still giving back. By 2015, the club had contributed $474,543 to Twin Falls. The club donates a scholarship to Girls State every year, said club president Jane Anderson.
Formed in 1906, the Twentieth Century Club started as a literary club. The Twentieth Century Club transformed into a women's civic club devoted to addressing needs in the community. The women involved in the club worked with local, state and national organizations in a variety of ways, The Club has a historical emphasis on the arts, education and public recreation.
Among its many services for the community: raising $6,000 from 1966 to 1968 for the Twin Falls Civic Auditorium, in 1971 they led the effort to build Rock Creek Park with a $3,970 donation and $1,500 for the YMCA swimming pool in 1974, just to name a few of their accomplishments.
At its peak, the club had 300 members, Anderson said. Now, the club has 11.
"There were a lot more members back then," Helen Shaff said. "We're having a lot harder time getting people to join."
Shaff, the secretary-treasurer, is vague on how long she's been in the club but she assures that she's "been in it for a long time." The friendship that the club offers is what kept her coming back.
"I'm just by myself so it was an excuse to get out and meet people," said Shirley Allred, a member of the club since Sep. 2018.
Their existence is well documented, a binder rests on a table with records from every meeting that go all the way back to Dec. 2014. The Twin Falls Public Library houses the clubs yearbooks, dating back to 1907. In the past, the members consisted mostly of housekeepers and with women moving into the workforce there was a decrease in members, Anderson said.
"We'd love to have new members," Anderson said. "We started as a women's group but we will take anyone who wants to join."
The Twentieth Century Club is steeped in tradition. They don't have a social media presence. The Twentieth Century Club is about leaving the comfort of home and a screen and being a part of a community.
For the people who want to give back to the community the Twentieth Century Club will be at Norm's Catering Room the second Tuesday of every month.
"We give every year, that's our purpose," James said. "I love being a part of such a neat group of ladies."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.