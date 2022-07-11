TFSD explores options to provide armed security resources at elementary schools

TWIN FALLS — The school district is exploring ways to provide armed security at elementary schools.

The Twin Falls School District, in collaboration with the Twin Falls Police Department, utilizes armed school resource officers at all secondary schools.

“It is imperative that we provide a safe learning environment for all students," Superintendent Brady Dickinson said. "Adding armed security at every school along with additional security measures are critical for safe and secure schools."

Each officer is also assigned to a few elementary schools where they check in from time to time and visit as requested by administrators.

Given recent events, the district has prioritized increasing security at elementary schools. The conversation around adding increased security at elementary schools has been in the works for some time and district administrators presented the information they have gathered at the July 11 school board meeting.

The board will have additional time to review and discuss the proposal at the July 20 school board work session. If accepted, the new positions would go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.

The district plan involves contracting for trained security personnel at elementary schools who will be armed and who will work in collaboration with the SROs provided in part by the city police department.

The district has an influx of federal funds which makes this possible for this coming year. In order to be sustainable, the cost to maintain the 10 security members, however, will have to be considered during the next supplemental levy cycle coming up in March 2023.