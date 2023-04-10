TWIN FALLS — The school district announced Twin Falls High School Principal Ryan Nesmith will be taking the role of associate superintendent starting July 1.

Nesmith will fill the role being vacated by Bill Brulotte, who is retiring. The announcement was made at Monday’s board meeting.

Nesmith has worked in education for 14 years. He started his career teaching science and Spanish for the Kimberly School District in 2009. Nesmith served as vice principal at Burley High School for the 2013-14 school year before joining the Twin Falls School District. Nesmith became the vice principal at Twin Falls High School in 2014 where he served until the 2020-21 school year.

Starting in October 2020, Nesmith served as interim principal at TFHS after then-principal Dan Vogt died suddenly.

Nesmith received a Bachelor’s in earth science education in 2009 from BYU-Idaho, a Master’s in educational leadership from the University of Idaho in 2012, and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho in 2019. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree from Northwest Nazarene University.

“Being educated in the Twin Falls School District as a student, I had the opportunity to grow and learn from remarkable educators who not only had an impact on me academically, but were influential throughout my life,” Nesmith said in a statement from TFSD. “As part of this endeavor, I look forward to working diligently for the students, staff, and community members of this great school district. I believe that the most significant thing a school district can do is to provide a quality education necessary for students to be successful in life.”

The associate superintendent is tasked with a wide variety of duties including monitoring, implementing, and supporting federal programs, overseeing student achievement data, and supporting all other district office administrators.