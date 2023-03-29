The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office employee association is partnering with Big Fatty’s Bar-B-Que for a May 12 fundraiser.

Meals will feed four people and will include tri-tip, rolls, green beans with bacon, and potato salad.

Tickets cost $50 and will be available Monday at the security desk of the sheriff’s office in Twin Falls. Advance purchase is required.

Meals will need to be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. May 12 at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, 425 Shoshone St. N.

Proceeds go toward the association’s community events including its annual Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities and the back-to-school Shop With A Cop event.