TWIN FALLS — The town is alive with music this summer.
The Twin Falls Municipal Band is in its 118th concert season, with the performances taking place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 3 at City Park. Each concert has a theme, and on Thursday it was musicals, with the band playing selections from musicals including Pocahontas, Wicked, and Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Concerts are free, and they usually last until 9 p.m. Residents are invited to bring lawn chairs and food to munch on. Snacks, including popcorn and huge cookies, are available for purchase from the Rotary Club.
Also, the Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series has kicked off at the Downtown Commons. Shenanigans performed Wednesday, playing hit songs from the 1950s to 2000.
The concerts take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through July 26.