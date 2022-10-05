 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TF man faces drug trafficking charges

Cop Lights

TWIN FALLS — A local man is facing a felony drug trafficking charge after police say they found marijuana in a house, some of it pre-packaged and ready to sell.

Emilio E. Moreno, 20, was charged after officers from the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on the 800 block of Spring Hollow Court in Twin Falls and found marijuana, cannabis-infused gummies and vape pens that were labeled as containing THC, according to court records.

'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced

The drugs were found in safes and a metal locker in Moreno’s bedroom, police say. Moreno is accused of drug trafficking in marijuana in a quantity of 1 pound or more but less than 5 pounds.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 14.

