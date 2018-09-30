Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Octoberfeast from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (before 6 p.m.), or $25 per family. Proceeds will go to the Kiwanis children's programs.

