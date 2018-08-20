TWIN FALLS — Citizens of Twin Falls will have one more opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed budget and plan to use of a portion of the forgone balance.
The City Council on Monday will have two public hearings at its meeting in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. but public hearings typically take place no earlier than 6 p.m.
“One (hearing) will be specifically to the forgone balance and one will be specifically to the budget in its totality,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
Forgone balance
The council unanimously passed a resolution Aug. 6 stating its intent to go after $770,000 of the total $2.2 million in forgone balance. The forgone balance is property tax increases the city declined to take in past years but could do so now if it chooses.
“That decision is not final until the council adopts the budget,” Rothweiler said.
As intended, the council would use $770,000 of forgone balance for road overlay projects and sidewalk improvement projects to improve accessibility for school children. The money would be allocated as follows:
- $274,000 — Sidewalk on the north side of 3600 North near Skylane Mobile Home Park; and on the west side of Harrison Street South at Orchard Drive. These projects are north and south of South Hills Middle School.
- $180,000 — Sidewalk on the east side of Grandview Drive, north of Rock Creek Elementary School.
- $163,000 — A road overlay at Stadium Boulevard, east of Eastland Drive North.
- $153,000 — A road overlay at Locust Street North from Willmore Avenue to Filer Avenue East.
Preliminary budget
Including the proposed forgone balance, the preliminary budget would total about $69.8 million. The tax rate would rise to $7.60 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The budget also includes a half-percent increase to sewer fees. Sanitation fees would increase 3.6 percent and water rates would go up about 3.9 percent.
Part of the sanitation fee increase includes a 44-cent monthly increase to cover the costs of recycling up to $175 per ton. The city currently only covers the cost to recycle up to $100 per ton, and the most recent costs were around $160 per ton.
“We’re excited to reinstate recycling in our community,” Rothweiler told the council last week.
After each of the hearings, the council will have the opportunity to modify the budget. Also at the meeting, the council will consider:
- A presentation from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the College of Southern Idaho Multicultural Office to announce the Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Downtown Commons on Sept. 19.
- A citizen request to install a bike lane or sharrow on Stadium Boulevard, east of Eastland Drive, as identified in the 2014 Draft Bicycle Plan.
- A request to approve the adopted Ordinance 2018-007 (corrected) amending Twin Falls City Code to add “agritourism activities” in the definitions, and select zoning districts.
- A request to adopt an ordinance for a zoning district change and zoning map amendment for property at 1122 Washington St. S.
