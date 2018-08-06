TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council will decide Monday whether it will raise its property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The initially proposed $68.2 million budget would have lowered the city’s property tax rate to $7.33 per $1,000 in taxable value, Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble told the Council last week. Council members, however, indicated they may be willing to take up to $770,000 in forgone balance for several road overlay and sidewalk improvement projects.
At its meeting Monday, the Council will be asked to decide the highest dollar amount it will potentially tax properties for the 2019 fiscal year budget. A preliminary budget will then be adopted.
Each year, Twin Falls is permitted to raise its levy by the tax value of new construction plus 3 percent. In past years, City Councils have chosen to go with a more modest budget without the 3 percent increase. That has left the city with a total “forgone balance” of about $2.2 million — money the city can choose to collect in future years.
A draft resolution will come before the Council for possible approval. According to the resolution, the forgone taxes would be allocated in the following ways:
- $274,000 — Sidewalk on the north side of 3600 North near Skylane Mobile Home Park and on the west side of Harrison Street South at Orchard Drive. These projects are north and south of South Hills Middle School.
- $180,000 — Sidewalk on the east side of Grandview Drive, north of Rock Creek Elementary School.
- $163,000 — A road overlay at Stadium Boulevard, east of Eastland Drive North.
- $153,000 — A road overlay at Locust Street North from Willmore Avenue to Filer Avenue East.
If approved, the tax levy increase would be about 17 cents, raising the tax rate to $7.60 per $1,000 of taxable value. Twin Falls would likely continue collecting that money in future years, too.
“I think you need to look at sidewalks as an ongoing and recurring expense,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the City Council.
Prior to the adoption of a preliminary budget, the Council will hear about how Rothweiler’s recommended budget applies to the strategic plan “responsible community” and “internal organization” focus areas.
The Council will host at 6 p.m. a public hearing regarding a new fee schedule for Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport. As proposed, the airport would increase landing fees for SkyWest Airlines by $3.76 per landing. The fee for aircraft rescue and firefighting services would increase by $4.25 per hour.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. inside Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also on the agenda:
- Recognition of firefighters Dan Gould, Jared Sauer and Kody Lewin for completing this year’s Twin Falls Driver Academy; and of firefighter Zack Fleming for completing his Twin Falls Fire Department Firefighter II Certification.
