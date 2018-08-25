FILER — Several Filer residents told the Twin Falls County Commission on Friday they were in favor of creating a cemetery district. But exactly what that would cost taxpayers is still up for debate.
Filer Cemetery was opened in 1908 by the Filer Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Lodge. Today, it’s run by a nonprofit corporation consisting of three directors, including cemetery manager Tom Lancaster.
But the cemetery is in need of some modern-day improvements: a sprinkler system, an office with a restroom and paved roadways. And some of the sunken graves need to be filled in.
After hearing a presentation and public comment, the commissioners voted to issue a decision within a week on whether to put the proposed cemetery district on the November ballot. Part of that decision could be how much money the cemetery maintenance district would need to collect from properties ranging from the Snake River Canyon to the Nevada border.
“In the beginning, it was operated with volunteer labor,” Lancaster said. “There never has been an excess of money to operate the Filer cemetery.”
Lancaster, 80, of Filer gets paid $1,200 a month — “when there’s money” — to manage the cemetery, he said. But a cemetery maintenance district would help the Filer Cemetery get the care and the upgrades it needs.
“There is a need for these kinds of things,” said Filer resident Kaye Anne Edwards. “It’s called progress, people. We need to do this for us and our children.”
The boundaries of the district would be the same as the Filer School District. Lancaster proposed a tax rate of $9.37 per $100,000 in taxable value. Commissioner Terry Kramer, however, was skeptical that would be enough.
“If you start at the very lowest level, then that’s what you get,” Kramer said.
The commissioners will consult with legal counsel to see if the commission itself will set the levy limit or if the cemetery board will decide once it’s established. Legally, a cemetery district in Idaho can collect no more than $40 per $100,000 in value, Kramer said.
Filer residents Victor Darnall and Norma Blass also spoke in favor of the district.
“The longer we let it go…it’s just going to be abandoned,” Darnall said. “And that’s just not right.”
Gerald Tews expressed concerns about how the district would be managed, and how the money would be spent in the future. He agreed, however, there was a need to improve the cemetery.
“I had unexpected support today in what I needed to say, and I was very pleased,” Lancaster said after the hearing.
I'd vote for this. We don't need what happened out at Artesian to happen at Filer. Though what happened at Artesian was no ones fault, we just didn't take care of it. We lost a lot of Pioneer Graves at Artesian. Lots of old graves at Filer too. Hats off to the Commissioners, they do good!
Some things need done.
