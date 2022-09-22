TF Canal Co. announces Oct. 14 shutoff date

TWIN FALLS — It's been a tough irrigation year, the canal company's general manager said.

No doubt about it.

But with the irrigation season winding down, Twin Falls Canal Co. general manager Jay Barlogi says most farmers got their crops grown.

On Thursday, the company announced its shutoff date of Oct. 14.

"I think by and large they made it," Barlogi said. "They have been supportive of us and I think they are thankful that we tried to extend the water supply."

The canal company started the year delivering five-eighths of an inch per share and in late July cut it to one-half inch.

Now, Barlogi is hoping for a wetter winter and for the drought to ease.

“It is too early to predict what the water supply for the 2023 irrigation season will be at this time,” Barlogi said in a written statement, “however, knowing that the reservoir system is extremely low going into the winter months, leaves us no doubt that we need an above normal snowpack this winter.”

As of Thursday, the Upper Snake River Reservoir System held only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that hold Twin Falls Canal Co. storage rights are American Falls Reservoir at 5% capacity, and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19%.

With the reservoir system’s water storage at just 41 percent of average, it’s essentially the same situation that southern Idaho was facing at this time last year, said Jeremy Dalling with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office.

Dalling saw a year in which many canal companies reduced deliveries or ended deliveries early. The Big Wood Canal Co. ended deliveries after about 70 days of water.

While irrigation demand has decreased, Dalling said he expected the reservoir system to continue to be drawn down to about 13% capacity by mid-October.

Recent rains have been “extremely helpful” to reducing irrigation demand, he said.

Water saved at the end of this growing season will improve carryover for next year.

“Water users are encouraged to call their ditch riders when they are done with their water so that headgates can be turned off,” Barlogi said. “This will help reduce water flows at Milner Dam and conserve as much water in the reservoir system in preparation for the 2023 water season.”

Irrigation water will continue to drain throughout the canal system for several days after Oct. 14 until the canal system is dry, Barlogi said.

Canal company crews will begin winter maintenance projects in October.