TWIN FALLS — New construction and remodels in Twin Falls have exceeded $130 million in value over the past 11 months, according to the city’s building department.
The city has issued more than 3,200 permits since October 2017 for building-related activities such as new restaurants, homes and electrical work. In August, permit numbers were up 24.6 percent from that month a year ago.
Here’s what the monthly permit report had for the commercial building scene:
- got a permit for new car wash valued at nearly $2 million at 221 Pole Line Road.
Ford Family Eye Care
- will build a $750,000 two-tenant building at 2139 Village Park Ave. for its new offices. Optometrist Edward Ford hopes to move his office into the building by December or January. Construction was delayed because “our framers are busy at Olive Garden at the moment,” he said. Blonde and Beyond Salon will move into part of the new building.
Amalgamated Research LLC
- got a permit for a $484,996 pre-fabricated building at 2545 Orchard Drive E. The company did not respond to requests for more information.
Twin Falls School District
- will build a $5,000 softball storage building at 1615 Filer Ave. E.
Best Buy
- is doing a $250,000 interior remodel at 2068 Bridgeview Blvd.
Chobani
- is remodeling for an equipment testing room at 3450 Kimberly Road, with a value of $22,300.
Cricket Wireless
- will remodel 1553 Washington St. N., No. 200, with a value of $43,500.
St. Luke’s Health System
- will do a quick care remodel valued at $73,000.
Tensco Inc.
- got a permit for a $30,000 remodel for a tenant at 484 Madrin St.
- got a permit for a $65,000 remodel at 1099 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Towne Place Suites
- by Marriot will do a $65,000 remodel for an indoor swimming pool and spa at 175 Pole Line Road.
- The
City of Twin Falls
- will remodel the golf clubhouse at 545 Grandview Drive, with work valued at $69,027.
Goode Motor
- got a permit for work valued at $47,500 to add trusses and pitch the existing flat roof at 2441 Kimberly Road.
KB Burrito
- will spend $1,200 to combine a portion of another tenant space with its own at 1520 Fillmore St., No. 3.
Western Visions Inc.
- will combine a portion of another tenant space with its own at 1520 Fillmore St., No. 1, for a value of $8,000.
K & T Steel Corp.
- will get a new entry door and vestibule at 322 Diamond Ave., valued at $9,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.