TF Animal shelter gets 'Kentucky fried' $10,000 grant

TWIN FALLS — The town's animal shelter is getting a $10,000 boost, Kentucky-fried style.

Anne Mehl showed up at the People for Pets - Humane Society Animal Shelter on Tuesday afternoon, with her Kentucky Fried Chicken employees carrying boxes of chicken and other goodies including a giant-sized check.

It was all a surprise for animal shelter Director Debbie Blackwood. For a while, all she could say was “wow.”

The grant got a start with Mehl, who helps run KFC restaurants throughout the region for Stewart Restaurant Group, and doesn’t even own a pet.

She has followed the animal shelter for years and witnessed the struggle it has had as it coped with overflowing conditions. She decided to fill out an application for the grant to help the shelter and found out last week that it was among those selected.

The $10,000 grant by the KFC Foundation is part of a program named Kentucky Fried Wishes, giving KFC teams a chance to nominate a nonprofit for a wish come true. It also celebrates KFC founder Colonel Sanders' birthday, who was born on Sept. 9, 1890.

With the traveling she does, Mehl doesn’t own a pet.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the animal,” she said. But she has seen how pets put smiles on people’s faces and wants other people to have the chance to own a loveable critter.

The money will be used to fund “Clear the Shelter” events, in which adoption fees are waived, plus help pay for pet food and other supplies. The next event will be as soon as October, Blackwood said.

Adoption fees are normally about $99 to adopt a dog, which includes spaying or neutering, vaccines, deworming, microchip and ID tag.

With that money saved, new dog owners can instead buy pet food, or maybe enroll the canine in a dog obedience class, Blackwood said. The shelter also adopts cats.

“This will help so much,” Blackwood said.